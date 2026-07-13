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    Air Force conducts live-fire test for Collaborative Combat Aircraft program

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    A YFQ-44A Collaborative Combat Aircraft conducting live-fire testing over the Mojave Desert, Calif. The live-fire test was performed in coordination with the 412th Test Wing’s Air Dominance Combined Test Force, a team consisting of active-duty military, government civilians, and government contractors, who worked to refine and validate the models required for a safe live-fire execution. The live-fire test of the YFQ-44 aircraft is the latest milestone in the rapid development of safe and effective CCA operations. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014768
    VIRIN: 260710-F-AF000-7276
    Filename: DOD_111841675
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    Air Force conducts live-fire test for Collaborative Combat Aircraft program

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    Collaborative Combat Aircraft
    YFQ-44A

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