A YFQ-44A Collaborative Combat Aircraft conducting live-fire testing over the Mojave Desert, Calif. The live-fire test was performed in coordination with the 412th Test Wing’s Air Dominance Combined Test Force, a team consisting of active-duty military, government civilians, and government contractors, who worked to refine and validate the models required for a safe live-fire execution. The live-fire test of the YFQ-44 aircraft is the latest milestone in the rapid development of safe and effective CCA operations. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 12:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014768
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-AF000-7276
|Filename:
|DOD_111841675
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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Air Force conducts live-fire test for Collaborative Combat Aircraft program
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