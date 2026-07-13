Air Force conducts live-fire test for Collaborative Combat Aircraft program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014768" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A YFQ-44A Collaborative Combat Aircraft conducting live-fire testing over the Mojave Desert, Calif. The live-fire test was performed in coordination with the 412th Test Wing’s Air Dominance Combined Test Force, a team consisting of active-duty military, government civilians, and government contractors, who worked to refine and validate the models required for a safe live-fire execution. The live-fire test of the YFQ-44 aircraft is the latest milestone in the rapid development of safe and effective CCA operations. (U.S. Air Force video)