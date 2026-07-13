(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Around the MHS - July 16, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Ken Cornwell 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    News from around the Military Health System for the week of July 13-17, 2026, includes Alaska National Guard’s lifesaving rescue missions before the Fourth of July weekend, the Uniformed Services University’s center prevents musculoskeletal injuries, and the Fit to Fight initiative advances warfighter readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014766
    VIRIN: 260715-O-VT281-4225
    Filename: DOD_111841660
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - July 16, 2026, by Ken Cornwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video