News from around the Military Health System for the week of July 13-17, 2026, includes Alaska National Guard’s lifesaving rescue missions before the Fourth of July weekend, the Uniformed Services University’s center prevents musculoskeletal injuries, and the Fit to Fight initiative advances warfighter readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014766
|VIRIN:
|260715-O-VT281-4225
|Filename:
|DOD_111841660
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - July 16, 2026, by Ken Cornwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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