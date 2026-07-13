Sail250 Boston Navy Band Concert at Constitution Museum

U.S. Sailors assigned to Navy Band Northeast's Trident Brass Quintet perform at the USS Constitution Museum during Sail250 Boston, July 14, 2026. Sail250 Boston is a global gathering of tall ships and military vessels in Boston’s historic waterfront to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States. This milestone maritime festival includes more than 50 ships from around the world. From the first Continental Navy to today’s global force, the Navy’s story is America’s story — one of courage, innovation, and an unbreakable commitment to winning and preserving independence. Sail250 Boston honors the maritime heritage that helped build the nation and the Navy’s enduring role in protecting freedom, preserving prosperity, and defending America’s independence. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014756
|VIRIN:
|260714-N-MA550-2001
|PIN:
|071401
|Filename:
|DOD_111841464
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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