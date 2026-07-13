Emerging Security Issues Course Registration

German Army Col. Oskar Baumeister, George C. Marshall Center professor and course director, shares what participants can expect from attending the Emerging Security Issues Course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 17, 2026. The Emerging Security Issues is a seven-week resident course designed for junior level up to mid-level security and defense professionals ready to operate at the intersection of strategy, space, technology, and geopolitics. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mario Hernandez Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 06:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014719
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-UN767-9726
|Filename:
|DOD_111841070
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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