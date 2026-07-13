Emerging Security Issues Course Registration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014719" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

German Army Col. Oskar Baumeister, George C. Marshall Center professor and course director, shares what participants can expect from attending the Emerging Security Issues Course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 17, 2026. The Emerging Security Issues is a seven-week resident course designed for junior level up to mid-level security and defense professionals ready to operate at the intersection of strategy, space, technology, and geopolitics. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mario Hernandez Lopez)