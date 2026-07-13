(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Emerging Security Issues Course Registration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    German Army Col. Oskar Baumeister, George C. Marshall Center professor and course director, shares what participants can expect from attending the Emerging Security Issues Course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 17, 2026. The Emerging Security Issues is a seven-week resident course designed for junior level up to mid-level security and defense professionals ready to operate at the intersection of strategy, space, technology, and geopolitics. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 06:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014719
    VIRIN: 260617-A-UN767-9726
    Filename: DOD_111841070
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerging Security Issues Course Registration, by SGT Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    George C Marshall Center
    Marshall Center
    emerging secruity challenges

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video