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    Sports Day: Sasebo vs Iwakuni NMRTU, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Sailors and contractors with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Iwakuni and NMRTU Sasebo compete in sports day on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 10, 2026. This annual competition began in 2012, with hosting duties alternating between the two NMRTUs each year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 03:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014714
    VIRIN: 260710-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 260710
    Filename: DOD_111840968
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Sports Day: Sasebo vs Iwakuni NMRTU, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by Cpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Iwakuni
    Sports Day
    Branch Health Clinic
    Navy
    Sasebo
    Military

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