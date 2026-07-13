Sports Day: Sasebo vs Iwakuni NMRTU, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014713" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sailors and contractors with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Iwakuni and NMRTU Sasebo compete in sports day on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 10, 2026. This annual competition began in 2012, with hosting duties alternating between the two NMRTUs each year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)