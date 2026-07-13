Sailors and contractors with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Iwakuni and NMRTU Sasebo compete in sports day on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 10, 2026. This annual competition began in 2012, with hosting duties alternating between the two NMRTUs each year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 03:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014713
|VIRIN:
|260710-M-MJ417-2004
|PIN:
|260710
|Filename:
|DOD_111840965
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sports Day: Sasebo vs Iwakuni NMRTU, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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