Radio Around the Region: Interview with Naval Chaplains Lt. John Pollnow and Lt. Andrew Oswalt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014687" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Chaplains Lt. John Pollnow and Lt. Andrew Oswalt speak with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2026. During the Interview, they discussed the new Department of War directive regarding military chaplains’ rank. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez)