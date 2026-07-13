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    Radio Around the Region: Interview with Naval Chaplains Lt. John Pollnow and Lt. Andrew Oswalt

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Chaplains Lt. John Pollnow and Lt. Andrew Oswalt speak with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2026. During the Interview, they discussed the new Department of War directive regarding military chaplains’ rank. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 20:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014687
    VIRIN: 260707-M-RU004-6637
    Filename: DOD_111840539
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Radio Around the Region: Interview with Naval Chaplains Lt. John Pollnow and Lt. Andrew Oswalt, by Cpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    rank
    DJ
    Radio around the Region
    chaplain
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Radio Interveiw

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