U.S. Navy Chaplains Lt. John Pollnow and Lt. Andrew Oswalt speak with radio broadcaster Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini at the AFN Iwakuni radio station on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2026. During the Interview, they discussed the new Department of War directive regarding military chaplains’ rank. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 20:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014687
|VIRIN:
|260707-M-RU004-6637
|Filename:
|DOD_111840539
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: Interview with Naval Chaplains Lt. John Pollnow and Lt. Andrew Oswalt, by Cpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.