On July 10, 2026, Missouri National Guard Soldiers assisted civil authorities with flood response operations at Camp Taum Sauk in Southeastern Missouri. Capt. Bobby Gentry, Army Aviation Support Facility Commander, described the evacuation of over 200 children and staff using eight UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. Crews safely transported civilians to the nearby town of Arcadia. The flash flooding followed historic overnight rainfall. This mission demonstrates the Missouri National Guard's dedication to supporting civil authorities and safeguarding local communities.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 17:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1014665
|VIRIN:
|260713-A-CL644-5593
|Filename:
|DOD_111840196
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri National Guard conducts flood rescue operations in Southeastern Missouri, by SFC Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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