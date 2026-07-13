Missouri National Guard conducts flood rescue operations in Southeastern Missouri

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014665" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On July 10, 2026, Missouri National Guard Soldiers assisted civil authorities with flood response operations at Camp Taum Sauk in Southeastern Missouri. Capt. Bobby Gentry, Army Aviation Support Facility Commander, described the evacuation of over 200 children and staff using eight UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. Crews safely transported civilians to the nearby town of Arcadia. The flash flooding followed historic overnight rainfall. This mission demonstrates the Missouri National Guard's dedication to supporting civil authorities and safeguarding local communities.