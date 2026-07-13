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    P3: Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander

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    MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Wyrick assumes command of the 341st Missile Wing during a Change of Command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the transition of leadership from Col. Daniel Voorhies to Col. Wyrick as he takes command of Airmen responsible for operating, maintaining and securing the nation’s land-based nuclear deterrent. (U.S. Air Force footage by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson and Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014658
    VIRIN: 260702-F-US330-1003
    Filename: DOD_111840055
    Length: 00:20:33
    Location: MONTANA, US

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    This work, P3: Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander, by A1C Ethan Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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