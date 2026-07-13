P3: Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander

U.S. Air Force Col. David Wyrick assumes command of the 341st Missile Wing during a Change of Command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the transition of leadership from Col. Daniel Voorhies to Col. Wyrick as he takes command of Airmen responsible for operating, maintaining and securing the nation’s land-based nuclear deterrent. (U.S. Air Force footage by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson and Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014658
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-US330-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111840055
|Length:
|00:20:33
|Location:
|MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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