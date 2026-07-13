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    Barksdale Celebrates 2nd Annual Balloon Glow

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    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford and Airman Fallon Mitchell

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen and families attend the 2nd Annual Balloon Glow event at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 9, 2026. Balloon Glow is an annual event designed to increase community connectedness through tethered hot air balloons, a movie in the park, food trucks, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Fallon Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014649
    VIRIN: 260709-F-BK843-1001
    Filename: DOD_111839836
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Barksdale Celebrates 2nd Annual Balloon Glow, by A1C Preston Crawford and Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Balloon Glow

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