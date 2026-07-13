U.S. Airmen and families attend the 2nd Annual Balloon Glow event at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 9, 2026. Balloon Glow is an annual event designed to increase community connectedness through tethered hot air balloons, a movie in the park, food trucks, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Fallon Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014649
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-BK843-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111839836
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale Celebrates 2nd Annual Balloon Glow, by A1C Preston Crawford and Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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