P1: Malmstrom AFB welcomes Col Wyrick as 341st Missile Wing commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014635" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. David Wyrick assumes command of the 341st Missile Wing during a Change of Command ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the transition of leadership from Col. Daniel Voorhies to Col. Wyrick as he takes command of Airmen responsible for operating, maintaining and securing the nation’s land-based nuclear deterrent. (U.S. Air Force footage by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson and Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)