U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing carry out unit response procedures during exercise Bayou Rampart 26-1 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 8, 2026. The 2nd Bomb Wing conducted the base-wide exercise to test various units on readiness and response efforts during a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tori Shearn)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 10:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014576
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-PL380-8511
|Filename:
|DOD_111839123
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bayou Rampart 26-1, by SrA Tori Shearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.