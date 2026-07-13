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    Bayou Rampart 26-1

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    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tori Shearn 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing carry out unit response procedures during exercise Bayou Rampart 26-1 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 8, 2026. The 2nd Bomb Wing conducted the base-wide exercise to test various units on readiness and response efforts during a natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tori Shearn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014576
    VIRIN: 260708-F-PL380-8511
    Filename: DOD_111839123
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Bayou Rampart 26-1, by SrA Tori Shearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bayou Rampart 26

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