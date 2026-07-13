Aircraft from across the Joint Force take off from JBA to celebrate Freedom 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014569" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Department of War aircraft prepare and take off for Freedom 250 flyovers from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Joint Base Andrews hosted numerous aircraft for the 2026 celebrations, which observed the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)