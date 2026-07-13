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    Aircraft from across the Joint Force take off from JBA to celebrate Freedom 250

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Department of War aircraft prepare and take off for Freedom 250 flyovers from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Joint Base Andrews hosted numerous aircraft for the 2026 celebrations, which observed the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 10:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014569
    VIRIN: 260713-F-LD289-1001
    Filename: DOD_111838965
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, Aircraft from across the Joint Force take off from JBA to celebrate Freedom 250, by A1C Kiora Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Freeedo250, Joint Base Andrews, Thunderbirds, NASA F5s, Demo Team, America250

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