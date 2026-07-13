U.S. Department of War aircraft prepare and take off for Freedom 250 flyovers from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Joint Base Andrews hosted numerous aircraft for the 2026 celebrations, which observed the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 10:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014569
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-LD289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111838965
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Aircraft from across the Joint Force take off from JBA to celebrate Freedom 250, by A1C Kiora Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.