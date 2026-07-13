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    CLINIC NOTES: Maintaining Mental Armor interview

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    BELGIUM

    06.25.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Sanborn, Department of Public Health chief and assistant public health emergency officer for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and Brussels Healthcare Facilities, and U.S. Army Capt. Tricia Kwiatkowski, adult and child/adolescent psychiatrist for the SHAPE Healthcare Facility Department of Mental Health, speak on mental health support and operational readiness for the series Clinic Notes at SHAPE, Belgium, June 26, 2026. For this episode of Clinic Notes, SHAPE Healthcare Facility members discuss how mental health support impacts a service member's career, privacy protections under HIPAA, and maintaining operational readiness. The Clinic Notes video series is a strategic communication initiative designed to achieve three primary objectives: enhance mission readiness, improve patient engagement and trust and increase accessibility of information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 08:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1014563
    VIRIN: 260714-F-PJ022-1003
    Filename: DOD_111838756
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, CLINIC NOTES: Maintaining Mental Armor interview, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    behavioral health
    SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe)
    AFN
    mental health
    PTSD
    public health

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