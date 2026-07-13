Clinic notes: Maintaining Mental Armor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014560" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Sanborn, Department of Public Health chief and assistant public health emergency officer for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and Brussels Healthcare Facilities, and U.S. Army Capt. Tricia Kwiatkowski, adult and child/adolescent psychiatrist for the SHAPE Healthcare Facility Department of Mental Health, speak on mental health support and operational readiness for the series Clinic Notes at SHAPE, Belgium, June 26, 2026. For this episode of Clinic Notes, SHAPE Healthcare Facility members discuss how mental health support impacts a service member's career, privacy protections under HIPAA, and maintaining operational readiness. The Clinic Notes video series is a strategic communication initiative designed to achieve three primary objectives: enhance mission readiness, improve patient engagement and trust and increase accessibility of information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)