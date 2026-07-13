Exercise Tamiok Strike 26 is a U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise conducted with the Papua New Guinea Defense Force that strengthens interoperability, readiness, and military-to-military partnership through joint training, engineering, medical, and leader engagements. The exercise demonstrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Papua New Guinea while enhancing the ability of both forces to respond to regional security and humanitarian challenges across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teresa Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 05:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014557
|VIRIN:
|260713-D-A5054-1822
|Filename:
|DOD_111838564
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|PG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Papua New Guinea engineers continue renovations on Igam Barracks classrooms during Tamiok Strike 26, by A1C Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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