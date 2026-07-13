(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.04.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Team Yokota celebrates Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States during Celebrate America: Freedom Fest 250 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2026. The event featured live music, food, entertainment and fireworks for service members, families and the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 21:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014534
    VIRIN: 260704-F-TU760-2001
    Filename: DOD_111838266
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    family
    Yokota Air Base
    America 250
    freedom 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video