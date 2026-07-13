Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July

Team Yokota celebrates Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States during Celebrate America: Freedom Fest 250 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2026. The event featured live music, food, entertainment and fireworks for service members, families and the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 21:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014534
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-TU760-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111838266
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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