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    TS30L UAS B-Roll Pt. 1

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    STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Part 1: Update flight showing current work being done at TS-30L (Ten-Mile) Slough on July 7, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014496
    VIRIN: 260707-A-QG325-1010
    Filename: DOD_111837913
    Length: 00:06:35
    Location: STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TS30L UAS B-Roll Pt. 1, by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Stockton California
    TS30L
    USACE
    UAS Flight

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