Part 1: Update flight showing current work being done at TS-30L (Ten-Mile) Slough on July 7, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014496
|VIRIN:
|260707-A-QG325-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111837913
|Length:
|00:06:35
|Location:
|STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TS30L UAS B-Roll Pt. 1, by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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