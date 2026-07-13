USS Constitution Grounds Silent Drill Platoon Performance

The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform at the USS Constitution Grounds as part of SAIL250 Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, July 12, 2026. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014462
|VIRIN:
|260712-M-PF123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837422
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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