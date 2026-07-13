U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Alston, 2nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, plays with MWD Ezster at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 16, 2026. During Ezster’s career, she has deployed and conducted multiple secret service missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 12:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014455
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837153
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MWD Ezster retires from Barksdale AFB, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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