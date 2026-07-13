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    MWD Ezster retires from Barksdale AFB

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Alston, 2nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, plays with MWD Ezster at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 16, 2026. During Ezster’s career, she has deployed and conducted multiple secret service missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 12:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014455
    VIRIN: 260713-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837153
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, MWD Ezster retires from Barksdale AFB, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Security Forces Squadron
    military working dog

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