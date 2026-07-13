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    MWD Ezster retires from Barksdale AFB

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Alston, 2nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, talks about MWD Ezster at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 8, 2026. MWD Ezster is retiring after serving at Barksdale AFB for six years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 12:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014448
    VIRIN: 260707-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837057
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, MWD Ezster retires from Barksdale AFB, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Barksdale AFB
    2nd Security Forces Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    MWD retirement
    k9

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