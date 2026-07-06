2026 Shizuoka B-29 Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing participated in the annual B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Sengen Shrine in Shizuoka, Japan, June 20, 2026. The ceremony honors the lives lost during a midair collision between two U.S. Army Air Forces B-29 bombers over Shizuoka on June 20, 1945, and the approximately 2,000 Japanese civilians who perished during the bombing raid. The ceremony, held each year since 1972, commemorates a shared history of tragedy and reconciliation, bringing together local residents and U.S. service members to remember the fallen, strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and reaffirm a mutual commitment to peace and friendship for future generations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 03:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014410
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-AF991-7597
|Filename:
|DOD_111836438
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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