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    2026 Shizuoka B-29 Memorial Ceremony

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    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing participated in the annual B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Sengen Shrine in Shizuoka, Japan, June 20, 2026. The ceremony honors the lives lost during a midair collision between two U.S. Army Air Forces B-29 bombers over Shizuoka on June 20, 1945, and the approximately 2,000 Japanese civilians who perished during the bombing raid. The ceremony, held each year since 1972, commemorates a shared history of tragedy and reconciliation, bringing together local residents and U.S. service members to remember the fallen, strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and reaffirm a mutual commitment to peace and friendship for future generations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 03:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014410
    VIRIN: 260620-F-AF991-7597
    Filename: DOD_111836438
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 Shizuoka B-29 Memorial Ceremony, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    B-29, Memorial, Partnership, Community, 374th Airlift Wing, 374 AW

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