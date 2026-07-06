2026 Shizuoka B-29 Memorial Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014410" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing participated in the annual B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Sengen Shrine in Shizuoka, Japan, June 20, 2026. The ceremony honors the lives lost during a midair collision between two U.S. Army Air Forces B-29 bombers over Shizuoka on June 20, 1945, and the approximately 2,000 Japanese civilians who perished during the bombing raid. The ceremony, held each year since 1972, commemorates a shared history of tragedy and reconciliation, bringing together local residents and U.S. service members to remember the fallen, strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and reaffirm a mutual commitment to peace and friendship for future generations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)