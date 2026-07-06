Video footage of U.S. Central Command forces striking Iranian military targets after launching aircraft and cruise missiles in response to Iran's attack on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, released July 12, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 22:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014392
|VIRIN:
|260712-D-D0477-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111836248
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|18
|High-Res. Downloads:
|18
This work, CENTCOM Completes Another Wave of Strikes Against Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CENTCOM Completes Another Wave of Strikes Against Iran
No keywords found.