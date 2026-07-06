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    CENTCOM Completes Another Wave of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    CENTCOM Completes Another Wave of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, July 12, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

    CENTCOM forces struck Iranian military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time.

    The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it.

    U.S. forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 22:38
    Story ID: 569783
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 162
    Downloads: 1

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    CENTCOM Completes Another Wave of Strikes Against Iran

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    CENTCOM

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