video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014377" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spectators watch as vessels arrive during the SAIL250 Grand Parade of Sail Ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts, July 11, 2026. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)