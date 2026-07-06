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    Grand Parade of Sail

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    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard 

    2nd Marine Division

    Spectators watch as vessels arrive during the SAIL250 Grand Parade of Sail Ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts, July 11, 2026. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014377
    VIRIN: 260711-M-MF574-1003
    Filename: DOD_111835908
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Grand Parade of Sail, by LCpl Alisha Bard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    blue green team
    USMC News
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    Fleet Week Boston

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