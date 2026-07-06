Spectators watch as vessels arrive during the SAIL250 Grand Parade of Sail Ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts, July 11, 2026. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014377
|VIRIN:
|260711-M-MF574-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111835908
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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