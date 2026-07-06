U.S. Marines and Bostonians participate in Sunrise Run Event

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 and civilians participate in the Sunrise Run Event as part of SAIL250 Boston Downtown Boston, Massachusetts, July 12, 2026. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014376
|VIRIN:
|260712-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111835903
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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