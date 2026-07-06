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    SAIL250 Maryland

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, take part in multiple events across Baltimore, Maryland, as part of Sail250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.11.2026 23:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014373
    VIRIN: 260627-M-DY519-1002
    Filename: DOD_111835508
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAIL250 Maryland, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    blue green team
    USMC News
    Fleet Week Baltimore
    America250
    freedom250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC

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