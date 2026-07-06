U.S. Marine and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, take part in multiple events across Baltimore, Maryland, as part of Sail250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2026 23:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014373
|VIRIN:
|260627-M-DY519-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111835508
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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