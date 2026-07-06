Video footage of U.S. Central Command forces striking Iranian military targets after launching aircraft and cruise missiles in response to Iran's attack on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz during the week of July 6-11, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2026 23:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014371
|VIRIN:
|260711-D-D0477-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_111835497
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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U.S. Forces Finish Latest Round of Strikes Against Iran
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