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    U.S. Forces Finish Latest Round of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, July 11, holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

    U.S. forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.

    During three nights of strikes this week, CENTCOM has struck more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait. Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue.

    Since early May, U.S. forces have helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 400 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.11.2026 23:34
    Story ID: 569766
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 232
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Forces Finish Latest Round of Strikes Against Iran

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    CENTCOM

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