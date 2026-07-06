Sail 250 Boston Navy Reception

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014364" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and local authorities, attend a Navy Reception aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) as part of SAIL250 Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, July 10, 2026. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)