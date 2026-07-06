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    Sail 250 Boston Navy Reception

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    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and local authorities, attend a Navy Reception aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) as part of SAIL250 Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, July 10, 2026. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.11.2026 20:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014364
    VIRIN: 260710-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111835182
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    This work, Sail 250 Boston Navy Reception, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parade of Sail
    Blue Green Team
    USMC News
    freedom 250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    Fleet Week Boston

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