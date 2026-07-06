Sail 250 Boston Navy Reception

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and local authorities, attend a Navy Reception aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) as part of SAIL250 Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, July 10, 2026. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2026 20:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014364
|VIRIN:
|260710-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111835182
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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