Washington National Guard Warrant Officer 108th Birthday Ceremony

On July 9, 2026, the Washington National Guard and I Corps hosted a U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 108th birthday ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The ceremony included a cake cutting tradition, with the first piece given to the guest of honor, the second to the oldest Warrant Officer, and the third to the youngest. The official party for the ceremony included Brig. Gen. Michael Ake, Land Component Commander, Washington Army National Guard, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Barry Sledd, Senior Warrant Officer Advisor, I Corps, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Marc Brackett, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Washington Army National Guard. Brig. Gen. Ake described the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps as trusted technical experts and adaptable leaders. He highlighted that the Warrant Officer is a unique profession built on technical excellence, quiet leadership, and unwavering dedication to serve.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014280
|VIRIN:
|260709-Z-MQ506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111833144
|Length:
|00:08:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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