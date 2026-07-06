Washington National Guard Warrant Officer 108th Birthday Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014280" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On July 9, 2026, the Washington National Guard and I Corps hosted a U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps 108th birthday ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The ceremony included a cake cutting tradition, with the first piece given to the guest of honor, the second to the oldest Warrant Officer, and the third to the youngest. The official party for the ceremony included Brig. Gen. Michael Ake, Land Component Commander, Washington Army National Guard, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Barry Sledd, Senior Warrant Officer Advisor, I Corps, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Marc Brackett, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Washington Army National Guard. Brig. Gen. Ake described the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps as trusted technical experts and adaptable leaders. He highlighted that the Warrant Officer is a unique profession built on technical excellence, quiet leadership, and unwavering dedication to serve.