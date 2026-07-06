The Arkansas National Guard 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team spent two weeks in Sanarate, Guatemala June 17 - July 1, 2026, strengthening international partnerships while helping advance infrastructure projects by sharing knowledge and technical expertise in foundation pavement work that improve the country's transportation capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 12:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014279
|VIRIN:
|260709-Z-PG977-6343
|Filename:
|DOD_111833072
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|SANARATE, GT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arkansas National Guard Build Strong foundations with the Guatemala Army, by SSG Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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