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    374th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza assumes command of the 374th Airlift Wing during the change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2026. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that allows Airmen to witness the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another, ensuring continuity of leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 05:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014237
    VIRIN: 260710-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111832379
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

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    374th Airlift Wing
    Fifth Air Force
    374th AW
    Team Yokota
    change of command
    Yokota Air Base

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