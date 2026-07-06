374th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014237" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza assumes command of the 374th Airlift Wing during the change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2026. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that allows Airmen to witness the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another, ensuring continuity of leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)