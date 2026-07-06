374th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza assumes command of the 374th Airlift Wing during the change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2026. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that allows Airmen to witness the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another, ensuring continuity of leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 05:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014237
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111832379
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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