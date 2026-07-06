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    USS Arlington Arrives for Sail250 Boston

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    BOSTON, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) arrives in Boston for Sail250, June 9, 2026. Sail250 Boston is a global gathering of tall ships and military vessels in Boston’s historic waterfront to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States. This milestone maritime festival includes more than 50 ships from around the world. From the first Continental Navy to today’s global force, the Navy’s story is America’s story — one of courage, innovation, and an unbreakable commitment to winning and preserving independence. Sail250 Boston honors the maritime heritage that helped build the nation and the Navy’s enduring role in protecting freedom, preserving prosperity, and defending America’s independence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 20:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014199
    VIRIN: 260709-N-MA550-2001
    PIN: 26072001
    Filename: DOD_111831645
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: BOSTON, US

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    This work, USS Arlington Arrives for Sail250 Boston, by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    America's Navy 250
    Freedom250
    Sail250 Boston
    bostonsail250

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