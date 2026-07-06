25th Infantry Division Band Visits Queen Elizabeth Barracks with Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014198" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band rehearse Stir It Up by Bob Marley alongside musicians from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva, Fiji, July 2, 2026. The joint rehearsal prepared both bands for a concert at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva, strengthening the United States and Fiji partnership through music and cultural exchange while reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to peace, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)