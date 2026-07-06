(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    25th Infantry Division Band Visits Queen Elizabeth Barracks with Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    1st Theater Information Advantage Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band rehearse Stir It Up by Bob Marley alongside musicians from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva, Fiji, July 2, 2026. The joint rehearsal prepared both bands for a concert at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva, strengthening the United States and Fiji partnership through music and cultural exchange while reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to peace, stability and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 20:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014198
    VIRIN: 260709-A-OT114-3895
    Filename: DOD_111831631
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HONOLULU, US
    Hometown: SUVA, FJ
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Band Visits Queen Elizabeth Barracks with Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band, by SSG Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Pacific Partnerships
    featurehighlight
    armynewswire
    America 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video