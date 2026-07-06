USS Arlington Arrives to Sail250 Boston

The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) arrives in Boston Harbor ahead of Sail250 Boston, July 9, 2026. Sail250 Boston is a global gathering of tall ships and military vessels in Boston’s historic waterfront to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the United States. This milestone maritime festival includes more than 50 ships from around the world. From the first Continental Navy to today’s global force, the Navy’s story is America’s story — one of courage, innovation, and an unbreakable commitment to winning and preserving independence. Sail250 Boston honors the maritime heritage that helped build the nation and the Navy’s enduring role in protecting freedom, preserving prosperity, and defending America’s independence. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 19:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014196
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-IH546-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111831620
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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