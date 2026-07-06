video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014177" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nearly 700,000 acre-feet of water. More than 43,000 cubic feet moving every second. At Keystone Dam, USACE water managers put engineering expertise into action to manage water through the Arkansas River system and deliver lasting value from the Nation’s investment.