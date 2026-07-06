Nearly 700,000 acre-feet of water. More than 43,000 cubic feet moving every second. At Keystone Dam, USACE water managers put engineering expertise into action to manage water through the Arkansas River system and deliver lasting value from the Nation’s investment.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 17:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014177
|VIRIN:
|260709-D-UY332-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_111831290
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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