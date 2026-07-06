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    Keystone Dam

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    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    Nearly 700,000 acre-feet of water. More than 43,000 cubic feet moving every second. At Keystone Dam, USACE water managers put engineering expertise into action to manage water through the Arkansas River system and deliver lasting value from the Nation’s investment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 17:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014177
    VIRIN: 260709-D-UY332-2000
    Filename: DOD_111831290
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keystone Dam, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Keystone Dam
    US Army
    USACE
    binp

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