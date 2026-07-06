Arkansas National Guard Guatemala Engineer Mission

The Arkansas National Guard 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) spent two weeks in Sanarate, Guatemala, strengthening international partnerships while helping advance a railroad infrastructure project that will improve the country's transportation capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014173
|VIRIN:
|260709-Z-PG977-1712
|Filename:
|DOD_111831193
|Length:
|00:12:40
|Location:
|SANARATE, GT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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