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    2nd Marine Division and Coast Guard Band Perform at the Intrepid Museum during INR 250

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    MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Division Brass Band and members of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Band in New London, Conn., perform for a live audience at the Intrepid Museum as part of International Naval Review 250 in New York, July 6, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014163
    VIRIN: 260706-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111831066
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, 2nd Marine Division and Coast Guard Band Perform at the Intrepid Museum during INR 250, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Green Team
    International Naval Review
    USMC News
    America 250
    INR250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC

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