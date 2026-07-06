2nd Marine Division and Coast Guard Band Perform at the Intrepid Museum during INR 250

U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Division Brass Band and members of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Band in New London, Conn., perform for a live audience at the Intrepid Museum as part of International Naval Review 250 in New York, July 6, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014163
|VIRIN:
|260706-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111831066
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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