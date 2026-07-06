Civilians interact with U.S. Marines and Sailors during an aircraft static display in Eisenhower Park, East Meadows, New York, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014162
|VIRIN:
|260705-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111831051
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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