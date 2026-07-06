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    George Washington Commanding Officer SRA Hotwash

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    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.08.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Kiah Nesbitt 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), thanks everyone involved in the ship's 2026 selective restricted availability while underway in the Philippine Sea, July 9, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kiah Y. Nesbitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 22:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1014050
    VIRIN: 260709-N-CH116-1001
    Filename: DOD_111829020
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Commanding Officer SRA Hotwash, by SA Kiah Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FDNF
    CVN73
    7thFleet
    USSGW
    aircraft carrier

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