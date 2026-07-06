George Washington Commanding Officer SRA Hotwash

Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), thanks everyone involved in the ship's 2026 selective restricted availability while underway in the Philippine Sea, July 9, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kiah Y. Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 22:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1014050
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-CH116-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111829020
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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