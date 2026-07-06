Keystone Dam releasing 43,642 cubic feet per second

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Keystone Dam releases approximately 43,642 cubic feet of water per second into the Arkansas River, near Sand Springs, Okla., July 7, 2026. Keystone Dam impounds the Arkansas River 15 miles west of Tulsa, Oklahoma to form Keystone Lake.

During this water release, Keystone Lake’s elevation was 735.58. At that elevation, the total volume of water stored in Keystone Lake was 699,976-acre feet.



The volume of water stored in Keystone at that time would would fill AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to the top of its dome more than 293 times.



Tulsa District's water managers are making releases as safely and expeditiously as possible to keep water within the banks of the river channels downstream for the protection of life and property downstream.