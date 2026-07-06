U.S. Central Command forces launch strikes against military targets within Iran, July 7-8, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014046
|VIRIN:
|260708-D-D0477-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111828962
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|15
|High-Res. Downloads:
|15
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U.S. Forces Complete Another Round of Strikes Against Iran
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