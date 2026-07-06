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    U.S. Forces Complete Another Round of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Forces Complete Another Round of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed an additional round of strikes against Iran, July 8, to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.

    U.S. forces struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline. The latest strikes follow successful execution of offensive strikes in Iran the night before.

    CENTCOM forces hit approximately 80 Iranian military targets July 7, including more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats, to impose heavy costs for Iran violating the ceasefire by attacking three commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

    U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 23:06
    Story ID: 569596
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 74
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Forces Complete Another Round of Strikes Against Iran

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    CENTCOM

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