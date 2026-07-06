Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Visits Turkmenistan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013972" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, and Hon. Sergio Gor, U.S. Special Envoy, meet with members of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 22, 2025. Hon. Driscoll's visit strengthened bilateral security relations between the U.S. and Turkmenistan. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)