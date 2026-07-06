Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Visits Turkmenistan

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, and Hon. Sergio Gor, U.S. Special Envoy, meet with members of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 22, 2025. Hon. Driscoll's visit strengthened bilateral security relations between the U.S. and Turkmenistan. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 11:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013972
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-UH083-2168
|Filename:
|DOD_111827566
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|ASHKHABAD, TM
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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