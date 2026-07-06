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    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Visits Turkmenistan

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    ASHKHABAD, TURKMENISTAN

    01.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, and Hon. Sergio Gor, U.S. Special Envoy, meet with members of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 22, 2025. Hon. Driscoll's visit strengthened bilateral security relations between the U.S. and Turkmenistan. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013972
    VIRIN: 260122-A-UH083-2168
    Filename: DOD_111827566
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ASHKHABAD, TM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Visits Turkmenistan, by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    Dan Driscoll
    US Army
    Turkmenistan (Turkmenistan)
    Ministry of Defence of Turkmenistan

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