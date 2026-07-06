(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Around the MHS - July 9, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    News from around the Military Health System for the week of July 6-July 10, 2026, includes senior military medical leaders convening to discuss warfighter health priorities, the Uniformed Services University president recognizes 250 years of military medicine's service to the nation, and ambient listening technology rolls out across military hospitals and clinics worldwide.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 10:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1013952
    VIRIN: 260708-O-TR188-1651
    Filename: DOD_111827298
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - July 9, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    around, mhs, update, news, mhsrs, Woodson, USU, conference, 2026, ambient, listening

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video