News from around the Military Health System for the week of July 6-July 10, 2026, includes senior military medical leaders convening to discuss warfighter health priorities, the Uniformed Services University president recognizes 250 years of military medicine's service to the nation, and ambient listening technology rolls out across military hospitals and clinics worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 10:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1013952
|VIRIN:
|260708-O-TR188-1651
|Filename:
|DOD_111827298
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - July 9, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.