Around the MHS - July 9, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013952" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

News from around the Military Health System for the week of July 6-July 10, 2026, includes senior military medical leaders convening to discuss warfighter health priorities, the Uniformed Services University president recognizes 250 years of military medicine's service to the nation, and ambient listening technology rolls out across military hospitals and clinics worldwide.