Exercising operational capabilities, the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing U.S. Air Force Pararescue Team and the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Joint Personnel Recovery Center executed a full-spectrum personnel recovery operation during exercise VIGILANT URSA, June 25, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 10:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013951
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-QZ836-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111827285
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VIGILANT URSA: Every Second Counts, by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CLDJ executes exercise VIGILANT URSA
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