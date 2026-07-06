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    VIGILANT URSA: Every Second Counts

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    DJIBOUTI

    06.24.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Exercising operational capabilities, the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing U.S. Air Force Pararescue Team and the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Joint Personnel Recovery Center executed a full-spectrum personnel recovery operation during exercise VIGILANT URSA, June 25, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 10:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013951
    VIRIN: 260625-F-QZ836-2001
    Filename: DOD_111827285
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DJ

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    This work, VIGILANT URSA: Every Second Counts, by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

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