CLDJ executes exercise VIGILANT URSA

Photo By Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie | U.S. service members assigned to the Expeditionary Medical Facility simulate critical care treatment during exercise VIGILANT URSA, a recovery and reintegration exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 25, 2026. Beyond the recovery phase, VIGILANT URSA placed heavy emphasis on the comprehensive post-recovery process. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adila Hamdan) see less | View Image Page

Exercising operational capabilities, the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing U.S. Air Force Pararescue Team and the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Joint Personnel Recovery Center executed a full-spectrum personnel recovery operation during exercise VIGILANT URSA, June 25, 2026.

The exercise tested 40 strategic goals by evaluating joint theater-wide response capabilities, enabling joint forces to ensure they remain postured to respond to crises and recover isolated personnel in austere environments.

“VIGILANT URSA is critical because it tests our notification processes and stresses our command-and-control systems in a real-world environment," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret Bryant, Combined Joint Task-Force – Horn of Africa Joint Personnel Recovery Center director. "For the JPRC, this exercise validates our ability to synchronize complex recovery operations with our Joint Personnel Recovery Task Force ensure an immediate and precise response. Additionally, this is the first exercise for AFRICOM that tests all phases of the Personnel Recovery process and particularly emphasizes the reintegration phases which are often overlooked."

From the first exercise notification, all parties involved went into action to execute the mission, getting the Pararescue team into the aircraft, freefalling under parachutes into the water. Then, the team provided any immediate care, before hoisting the patients up into the aircraft. To successfully transport them back to Camp Lemonnier for medical and reintegration.

To achieve these strategic goals, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (Reinforced) provided the aviation support. The tiltrotor aircraft was utilized to insert and extract the 406th AEW U.S. Air Force Pararescue team during a complex, simulated open-water recovery scenario, utilizing hoist operations, designed to test the rapid mobility of U.S. forces across the region.

"Integrating Air Force Pararescue with Marine Corps MV-22s delivers rapid, long-range vertical lift, paired with an extremely effective rescue capability to ensure Joint Force personnel are recovered anytime, anyplace,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian E. Heeter, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 (VMM-362) (Reinforced) Commanding Officer. “Training together in demanding scenarios is how we stay ready to respond to the call."

Beyond the recovery phase, VIGILANT URSA placed heavy emphasis on the comprehensive post-recovery process. Reintegration personnel operating simultaneously from Camp Lemonnier and the 406th AEW team in Germany played a role in managing the safe return, medical assessment, and debriefing of the simulated isolated personnel.

“A successful extraction from the field is only the first half of the battle," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Doughtery, CJTF-HOA JPRC SERE operations. "Our focus was validating the comprehensive reintegration process, because the mission isn't truly complete until our isolated personnel are medically cleared, debriefed, and safely returned. Coordinating this phase across multiple theaters proves our post-recovery network is just as robust as our tactical rescue elements."

In total, the joint force accomplished objectives focused on both immediate personnel recovery tactics and long-term theater reintegration procedures. Together, the U.S. and its regional assets demonstrated a ready, resilient force, capable of protecting service members across the African continent.