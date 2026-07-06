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    INR 250 - New York

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Bruin Largent 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in multiple events across New York as part of International Naval Review (INR) 250. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bruin Largent)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 10:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013938
    VIRIN: 260708-M-FS029-1001
    PIN: 110011
    Filename: DOD_111827068
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, INR 250 - New York, by Sgt Bruin Largent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    blue green team
    International Naval Review
    USMC News
    America 250
    INR 250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC

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