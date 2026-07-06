INR 250 - New York

U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in multiple events across New York as part of International Naval Review (INR) 250. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bruin Largent)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 10:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013938
|VIRIN:
|260708-M-FS029-1001
|PIN:
|110011
|Filename:
|DOD_111827068
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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