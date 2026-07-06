U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 21:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013909
|VIRIN:
|260707-D-D0477-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111826477
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
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U.S. Forces Complete New Round of Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran
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